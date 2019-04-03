BV Habitat for Humanity fundraiser

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 04/03/2019 - 9:54am
BV County Habitat for Humanity will participate in a fundraiser event on Wednesday, April 17 from 5-8 p.m.
The community is invited to Storm Lake Pizza Ranch, located at 517 W. Milwaukee Ave. for a night of good food.
Habitat for Humanity will be happy to visit with you more about our upcoming duplex build.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.