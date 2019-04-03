Alta Library April Events

Toddle Time will meet on Friday mornings at 10:30 a.m., for children ages five and under. All daycares and caregivers are welcome! Come hear stories and other fun activities.

National Library Week will be April 7 through April 13. Join us and celebrate libraries during National Library Week 2019.

Alta Community Library will host a Karaoke Night with free pizza for the fourth through eighth grade on April 12 from 6-8 p.m. Students sing along to your favorite songs and eat free pizza.