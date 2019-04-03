Alta Library April Events

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 04/03/2019 - 9:51am
Toddle Time will meet on Friday mornings at 10:30 a.m., for children ages five and under. All daycares and caregivers are welcome! Come hear stories and other fun activities.
National Library Week will be April 7 through April 13. Join us and celebrate libraries during National Library Week 2019.
Alta Community Library will host a Karaoke Night with free pizza for the fourth through eighth grade on April 12 from 6-8 p.m. Students sing along to your favorite songs and eat free pizza.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.