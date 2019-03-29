What’s Cooking

Dinner Date

Monday: Hard shell taco or taco salad, black beans and corn and strawberries

Tuesday: Honey baked chicken, sweet potatoes fries, mixed fruit and bananas

Wednesday: Ham loaf, roasted red potatoes, broccoli, apple slices or peanut butter cookie

Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, asaparagus and mandarin oranges

Friday: Baked cod or crunchy pollock, sweet potato fries, steamed carrots and apple slices

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.