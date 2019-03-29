VT Industries introduces CenterPointe butcher block countertops

HOMES TIMES

VT Industries, Inc. is excited to introduce its newest product line, VT CenterPointe butcher block countertops. Offering customers warmth and natural beauty, VT CenterPointe’s real wood countertops elevate any design aesthetic.

Bring the warmth of wood inside with VT CenterPointe butcher block countertops and backsplashes. Available in two unique wood offerings and a variety of standard sizes, VT CenterPointe comes unfinished giving customers more flexibility to create a personalized look that truly makes the wood their own.