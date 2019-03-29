Tyykila honored for volunteer service

Buena Vista University junior Kathryn Tyykila has been named as a Newman Fellow in recognition of her exemplary volunteer service.

The Newman Civic Fellowship is a yearlong program that recognizes and supports community-committed students who have demonstrated an investment in finding solutions for challenges facing communities throughout the country. The fellowship is named in honor of Frank Newman, one of Campus Compact's founders, and is supported by the KPMG Foundation and by the Newman's Own Foundation.