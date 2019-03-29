Smith appeals sex crime plea, though judge ruled he had good counsel

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 03/29/2019 - 9:45am
Attorney general claims prisoner is sexually violent predator
BY TOM CULLEN
Joseph Smith, a former student at Midwest Christian Services in Peterson, is appealing a district court ruling that his attorney provided him adequate counsel when he accepted a plea as a sex offender.
The case is headed to the Iowa Supreme Court, which will determine whether the Iowa Court of Appeals will hear the case.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.