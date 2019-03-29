SL boys golfers experienced, but still relatively young team

SL boys golfers experienced, but still relatively young team

clare@stormlake.com's picture
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Fri, 03/29/2019 - 10:54am

Tornadoes return five players from last year

BY JAMIE KNAPP

Storm Lake will be putting a lot of experience out on the golf course. That’s the good news. The bad news is that experience is still relatively young.

The Tornadoes will return five players with varsity experience from last year’s team that finished fifth in the Lakes Conference, but only one of them is a senior in Ethan James.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.