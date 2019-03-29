Ridge View presents two plays

Both casts include, front row, L-R: Gary Juelfs, Summer Wendt, Maria Mendoza, Taylor Hamrick, Emilie Sawatsky, Freya Yarber, Audrey Kalin and Abe Henderson. Second row: Jill Galvin, Daphne Conover, Owen Brent, Morgan Todd, Hannah Yockey, Paige Padavich, Neva Villarreal, Alexis Clark, Logan Blum and Cora Devitt. Third row: Marney Brix, Logan Pickhinke, Austin Ehrp, Alex Movall, Aden Delance, Chase Zahner, Jack Henderson, Ben Todd and Gracie Chance. Not Pictured: Anya Kistenmacher and Merrick Lewis.

Ridge View High School Drama will present two one-act plays, “10 Ways To Survive the Zombie Apocalypse” and “13 Ways To Screw Up Your College Interview.” Performances are Thursday, March 28 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 30 at 7 p.m.

“13 Ways To Screw Up Your College Interview” cast: Marney Brix, Jill Galvin, Taylor Hamrick, Emilie Sawatsky, Abe Henderson, Owen Brent, Morgan Todd, Hannah Yockey, Paige Padavich, Gracie Chance, Jack Henderson, Austin Ehrp, Alex Movall, Connor Pickhinke, Aden Delance, Ben Todd and Anya Kistenmacher.

