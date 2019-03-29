Ridge View presents two plays

Ridge View High School Drama will present two one-act plays, “10 Ways To Survive the Zombie Apocalypse” and “13 Ways To Screw Up Your College Interview.” Performances are Thursday, March 28 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 30 at 7 p.m.

“13 Ways To Screw Up Your College Interview” cast: Marney Brix, Jill Galvin, Taylor Hamrick, Emilie Sawatsky, Abe Henderson, Owen Brent, Morgan Todd, Hannah Yockey, Paige Padavich, Gracie Chance, Jack Henderson, Austin Ehrp, Alex Movall, Connor Pickhinke, Aden Delance, Ben Todd and Anya Kistenmacher.