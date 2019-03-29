Pauline Alkire

Pauline H. Alkire, 85, of Council Bluffs and formerly of Aurelia, died Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Council Bluffs.

Funeral services were held Thursday, March 28, at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta. Burial was in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake.

Pauline H. Cone was born Jan. 18, 1934 in Storm Lake, the daughter of Leonard and Hulda (Grieme) Cone.

She was baptized at St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake and later confirmed at United Methodist Church.

Pauline attended Hayes Township School where she graduated in 1951.

On Aug. 26, 1951, Pauline was united in marriage to Burrell Alkire in Storm Lake. Together they were blessed with four children: Tim, Vicky, David and Michael.

As a family, they moved to a farm northeast of Aurelia.

Pauline was a member of United Methodist Church in Aurelia. She taught Sunday School and was active in the women’s ministry groups.

Pauline enjoyed homemaking and working with Bureel on the family farm. She enoyed square dancing with Burrell, and was an accomplished seamstress, making many square dance dresses. She loved playing cards throughout her entire life. Pauline will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Tim (Nancy) Alkire of Council Bluffs; Vicky (Randy) Hoskin of Farmington; Michael Alkire; grandchildren: Mark (Jessica Smeyser) Alkire of Council Bluffs; Lisa Alkire of Bremerton, Wash.; Lindsay (Mitch) Weller of Arvada, Colo.; step-grandchildren: Todd (Jenn) Hoskin of Farmington; Ryan Hoskin and Kari (Scott) Smith of New Orleans, La.; step-great-grandchildren: Kinsley and Grant Smith of New Orleans, La.; sisters-in-law: Pat Cone of Alta; Joanne Christman of St. James, Minn.; nieces; nephews; extended family and friends.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Hulda Cone; husband Burrell; infant son David; brother Carroll Cone; two sisters-in-law; and two brothers-in-law.

Memorials may be made to: VNA Hospice of Southwest Iowa, 12565 W. Center Rd., Suite 100, Omaha, NE 68144.