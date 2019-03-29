Jaci Hermstad suffers from ALS, which took her twin

Friends gather to help April 13

BY DOLORES CULLEN

Friends are rallying around Jaci Hermstad of Spencer, who was diagnosed in February with ALS. Plans are coming together for a fundraiser and lunch for her Saturday, April 13 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m at Spencer Ag Center.

Most Storm Lake readers know that Jaci’s red-haired identical twin sister Alex passed away from a rare form of the same disease.

