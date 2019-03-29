Immigrant firefighters at Our Place

Come to Our Place, 114 E. 3rd St., Thursday, April 11 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for “Paying it Forward,” a series to honor first and second generation immigrants who are making significant contributions to our community. Storm Lake volunteer firefighters Francisco Vasquez, Jesus Rojo and Oscar Ramirez will share the spotlight at the April 11 gathering.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.