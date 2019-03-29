Holy Land pilgrims

Co-Cathedral of the Most Holy Name of Jesus features

splendid Gothic architecture.

Holy Land pilgrims

clare@stormlake.com's picture
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Fri, 03/29/2019 - 10:41am

BY DOLORES CULLEN

In lieu of our From the Pulpit column, we share with you fabulous photographs taken by Fr. David Esquiliano, formerly of St. Mary’s Church in Storm Lake, now studying in Rome.

He and Storm Laker Dawn Prosser, St. Mary’s pastor Fr. Tim Friedrichsen and his parents made a trip to the Holy Land Dec. 27 to Jan. 6 that left a memorable impact.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.