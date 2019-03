For the first time ever, Buena Vista played softball games on campus when the Beavers hosted The College of Saint Benedict last Saturday. The doubleheader was played on the BVU football field due to unplayable field conditions at the BVU/Storm Lake High School field. TIMES photo by JAMIE KNAPP

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.