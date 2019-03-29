Dwayne Ehlers

Dwayne R. Ehlers, 86, of Alta died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Funeral services were held Thursday, March 28, at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Storm Lake. Burial was in the church cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Dwayne Roger Ehlers was born Feb. 12, 1933, the son of Paul and Amanda (Ripke) Ehlers. He was baptized on Feb. 26, 1933 at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Storm Lake, where he was later confirmed on March 30, 1947. Dwayne graduated from Albert City-Truesdale High School in 1951.

On Dec. 3, 1967, Dwayne was united in marriage to Phyllis Jean Harms at Zion Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Together they were blessed with three children: Dan, Tim and Jeff.

Dwayne served in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1953 to 1957 when he was honorably discharged. He received medals for Europe Occupation and National Defense.

Dwayne was involved with several local organizations such as Pork Producers and Farm Bureau. He was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church where he was a church trustee and on the cemetery committee.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and traveling. Dwayne also enjoyed his tractor and hat collection. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife Phyllis of Alta; sons: Dan (Dorene) Ehlers of Newell; Tim (Taffy) Ehlers of Lakeville, Minn.; Jeff (Jen) Ehlers of Woodbury, Minn.; grandchildren: Jenny Ahlers; Ryan (Liz) Ahlers; Gage, Avery and Ryan Ehlers; Madilyn and Chase Ehlers; great-grandchildren: Brooklyn, Irelyn, Bella, River and Amelia Ahlers; and Andrew Peterson.

Dwayne was preceded in death by brothers: Gordon (Margie) Ehlers; Orville (Irene) Ehlers; and Edgar (Marcella) Ehlers; sister Eldora (Luther) Zadow; and grandson Craig Ahlers.