DAR presents SL Radio with award

Front row, L-R: Sue Nielsen (BV Chapter Regent) and Buzz Paterson
(general manager). Back: Sandy Robinson, Laura Hanks, Erin Ballou,
JC Calles and Natalie Meyer.
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 03/29/2019 - 10:07am
Buena Vista Chapter, Iowa State Daughters of the American Revolution, is pleased to present KAYL and Storm Lake Radio with its Outstanding Media Award.
This award is based on service informing local community members about the historic preservation, education, and patriotic mission and activities of the DAR. The Constitution Week interview not only communicates the goals and history of that commemoration but also allows the chapter to report on its activities throughout the year.
