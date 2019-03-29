Buena Vista hires assistant Minick to be new men’s soccer coach

Buena Vista University director of athletics Jack Denholm has announced that Ross Minick will take over as the university’s next head men’s soccer coach. Minick served as an assistant coach for the program last fall.

“I’m excited to announce that Ross will take over as our new head men’s soccer coach,” Denholm said. “I was very impressed with this past season and what he brought to the program and to the staff. We’re looking forward to the future and direction of BVU soccer.”