The Facing Addiction and the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence has since 1987 designated April as Alcohol Awareness Month. To bring attention to alcohol use in this country, the two organizations invite all Americans to participate in the “Alcohol Free Weekend” April 5-7.

The weekend gives parents and other adults an opportunity to talk to kids and young adults about alcohol use and let young people know it does not have to be available to have a good time.