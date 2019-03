Memorial services for Lenore “Betty” (Young) Custer, 84, will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 28, at Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City with Pastor Charles Bettin officiating. Visitation is prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Wheatland Cemetery at a later date.

Betty passed away March 23, 2019, at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.