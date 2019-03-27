Summit Church to host Northwestern College Choir

Summit Evangelical Free Church will host a concert by the A cappella Choir of Northwestern College, Orange City, on Saturday, April 6, at 7 p.m. The choir will also sing during the church’s worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 7. The choir’s touring program includes sacred choral music, songs focused on human experience and feelings and benediction pieces. The ensemble has performed across the U.S. and abroad. The concert is free; the public is invited to attend.

