Singles dance set for April 6

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 03/27/2019 - 9:40am
Northwest Iowa Area Singles will have a dance on Saturday, April 6 at the Hap Kettlesen Center in Everly from 7:30-11 p.m.
The band will be “Prairie Thunder” and the theme is “New life on the Farm.”
Singles, couples (married couples, too) are welcome to join us for a fun evening of dancing. There will be “mixers” to meet other dancers, and lots of snacks to enjoy. Hope to see you there.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.