Ordell Weiland, 71, of Alta died on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn.

Funeral services were Friday, March 22, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Alta. Burial was in Elk Township Cemetery in rural Alta. A memorial fund has been established. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta was in charge of the arrangements.

Ordell Clarence Weiland was born March 15, 1948 in Laurens, the son of Clarence and Pearl (Johns) Weiland.

Growing up, Ordell was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Alta where he remained a lifelong member.

Ordell attended school in Alta.

Following school, Ordell enlisted in the United States Navy on Dec. 27, 1967. He proudly served his country until he was honorably discharged on Dec. 4, 1969.

On Sept. 26, 1970, Ordell was united in marriage to Mary Christensen at the Baptist Church in Cherokee. Together, they were blessed with three children: Jody, Cory and Tammy.

In his spare time, he enjoyed attending auctions and collecting antiques and fine merchandise. He loved his family and treasured spending time with them. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Mary Weiland of Alta; children: Jody Childs of Storm Lake; Cory (Mindy) Weiland of Storm Lake; Tammy Kempadoo of Urbandale; grandchildren: Mason Childs; Cade, Carter and Makenly Weiland; Cara Kempadoo; siblings: Sally (Mark) Johnson of Bushnell, Neb.; Marlin (Marty) Weiland of Des Moines; Richard (Kathy Thompson) Weiland of Sun City, Ariz.; extended family and many friends.

Ordell was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Eileen Weiland; granddaughter, Piper Kempadoo; grandson, Conner Weiland; parents-in-law, Clifford and Janice Christensen; and sister-in-law, Jeanine Christensen.