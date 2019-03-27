Norma Wood

Norma Jeanne Wood, 65, of Sac City passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic, Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minn.

Norma was born on June 8, 1953, in Storm Lake, to Wayne and Mildred (Langenwalter) Robinson. She was baptized and confirmed into the Methodist faith at Nemaha Methodist Church. Norma grew up in Nemaha, where she attended grade school and then graduated from Crestland High School in Early. After graduation, Norma continued her education at Spencer School of Business and graduated with her AA.

Norma married Joseph Wood at Nemaha Methodist Church. This union was blessed with two daughters: Lisa and Sarah. They later divorced. They made their home in Sac City where Norma worked at Nobles Manufacturing until they closed. She then worked at DaLe Monogram Shop for several years before starting her career with the United States Postal Service working as a carrier, then clerk, and finally a postmaster for 29 years.

Norma was very active in her community and knew everyone. She had a love for animals and enjoyed being outside and working at the post office, creating many new “families” with her patrons. She volunteered for 35 years for the Sac County Fair where she was in charge of the flower department and was also a member of Tops Club. Norma was always there for her family with love and support, becoming a grandma meant everything to her. Her kind spirit and friendly smile will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters: Lisa Wood of Sac City and Sarah Wood (Fiancé John Simpson) of Fort Dodge; grandchildren: Olivia Wood; Ida and Adelyn Simpson; brother Rich (Jene) Robinson of Storm Lake; sister Anita (Neil) Mason of Early; many extended family members and friends.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents Wayne and Mildred Robinson.

Funeral services were held Monday, March 25, at United Methodist Church in Sac City. Farber & Otteman Funeral Home of Sac City was in charge of arrangements. Burial was at Newell Cemetery.