Mustang band on to jazz championships

The Newell-Fonda jazz band is one of 15 1A bands from across the state chosen to compete at the prestigious Iowa Jazz Championships. The band, under the direction of Renee Sundstrom, performs at Iowa State University on Tuesday, April 2 in the Scheman Building at 10:30 am. Band member are: Emma Erickson, Edy Diaz, Caden Meyer, Jacob DeMey, Gabe Sievers, Tyler Mandernach, Shelby Lynch, McCormick Morenz, Garrett Meyer, Peter Limbert, Andrew Melohn, Nick Hurd, Kody Paredes, Isaiah Schossow, Ryan Greenfield, Emily Mercer, Izzy Sievers, and Lexi Roberts.

