Mavis Stoner, 90, of Peterson died at her home on March 19, 2019.

Funeral services were held Monday, March 25, at United Methodist Church in Peterson. Interment was in Oakland Cemetery in Peterson. Memorials may be made to Sioux Central Backpack Program, St. Jude’s Children Hospital or United Methodist Church of Peterson. Warner Funeral Home of Peterson is in charge of arrangements.

Marvis Helen (Olson) Stoner was born May 7, 1928 at Marathon, to Clifford and Helen (Chindlund) Olson. She was baptized as an infant and confirmed in her hometown church. Mavis was reared in the home of her paternal grandparents, John and Helen Olson, for whatever reason, to her adult life. She graduated from Marathon High School in 1945 and in 1949 graduated from the Swedish Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis, Minn.

Mavis was united in marriage to Richard Stoner on Sept. 25, 1955 and they had two children, Paul and Sue. She blended her life as wife, mother and career working in hospitals in the area. She introduced the concept of homemaker-health services over a seven county area from 1967-1969. In February 1969, Mavis organized the Cherokee County Public Health Nursing Service where she enjoyed nursing people in their homes for 25 years. She loved being a nurse.

Mavis was a member and past president of the Iowa Public Health Association and a member of the American Public Health Association. In May 1992, she received the “Thelma Luther Award” from the Iowa Public Health Association for excellence in public health nursing.

Mavis was a lifetime member of United Methodist Church in Peterson. She served as president of the Women’s Society, a choir member and sang in a gospel trio for nine years. She considered music her ministry, but she was also a lay speaker for churches in the area. In 1992 when the local Peterson church replaced the 113-year-old structure, Mavis served on the building committee.

People – her family, her patients, her friends – were her life. Mavis was uplifted and encouraged by her relationships with people. Mavis was a talented, loving person whose spirit and enthusiasm touched many lives. She held her nursing license for 55 years — from 1949-2004. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She lived by the mantra – “Live well, laugh often, love much.”

Mavis is survived by her son, Paul (Lisa) Stoner of Peterson; and daughter Sue (John) Adams of Champlin, Minn.; her grandchildren: Steven Stoner, Hopkins, Minn.; Jessica Stoner, Hudson, Wis.; Michelle Stoner, St. Cloud, Minn.; Cassandra and Zoey Adams, Champlin, Minn.; sister Darlene (Don) Peterson of Albert City; brother Dennis (Joyce) Olson of Coon Rapids, Minn.; sister-in-law Mary Ann Olson of Dallas, Texas; as well as several nieces and nephews and many friends.

Mavis was preceded in death by her husband, Richard (1984); brother Daryl; and parents Clifford and Helen.