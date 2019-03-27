John Hale, 30, of Greenfield, and formerly of Sioux Rapids, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines.

Memorial services will take place Saturday, March 30, at 1:30 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Rembrandt. Burial will be in Little Sioux Valley Cemetery in Rembrandt. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

John Michael Hale was born Nov. 9, 1988 in Omaha, Neb. the son of Raymond “Mike” and Elaine (Doherty) Hale. As an infant, John was baptized at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Rembrandt.

He attended and graduated from Sioux Central High School in 2007. In 2013, he attended HDS Trucking School. He drove truck for Sickles Trucking.

John had a variety of interests which included racing, fishing, hockey, football and bowling. He also enjoyed camping, carpentry and being a motor head. He was always there to lend a helping hand and pitch in. John kept a positive attitude throughout his life journey. He was very particular about his semi-truck and kept it spotless. He always knew if someone had driven it. John will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memories include his mother, Elaine Hale; fiancée, Andrea Nail; future brother-in-law, David (Paige) Nail; future sister-in-law, Brandi (Cory) Buckalew; future mother-in-law and father-in-law, David and Brenda Nail; aunts and uncles: John Doherty; Doreen (Tim) Morris; Laurie (Mike) Ziegler; Teresa Lammers; Kim (Ed) Farris; Lisa Huffer; Jeanne Iehl; Angie (Charlie) Grienke; many cousins; nieces; nephews; special friends; extended family; dog, Xavier; and cats, Midnight and Oreo.

John was preceded in death by his father, Raymond “Mike” Hale; grandparents John and Margie Doherty; Raymond and Wilma Hale; and uncles Everett Huffer and Kevin Iehl.