Dorene Ehlers, 57, of Newell, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will take place Friday, March 29, at 7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Graveside services will take place Saturday, March 30, at 11 a.m. at Lake View Cemetery in Spirit Lake. Visitation will take place Friday, March 29, from 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.