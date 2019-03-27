BVU students go 'AWOL' during spring break

BVU student Kassidy Chandler is shown during an AWOL spring break
service experience in Nicaragua in 2018. Chandler completed her fourth
AWOL service spring break last week in the Dominican Republic.
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 03/27/2019 - 9:38am
Four staff members join efforts at Catalina Island, Dominican Republic
Nineteen BVU students, four faculty and staff members departed March 14 for the University's 21st annual AWOL (Alternative Week of Offsite Learning), a week of service during spring break.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.