BVU senior Renning excited about 2019 baseball team

Peyton Renning, a BVU senior from Carroll, is hitting at a .473 clip this

season for the Beavers. Photo courtesy of BVU

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Wed, 03/27/2019 - 10:07am

Outfielder feels team has something to prove this season        

BY TIM GALLAGHER

BVU Assistant Director of Communications

After playing baseball since he could walk, Peyton Renning has come to realize it’s a game of failure. A hitter, for example, is a huge success if he reaches base three times out of 10. That means he’s likely failed the other seven times.

