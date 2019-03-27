BVU senior Renning excited about 2019 baseball team

Peyton Renning, a BVU senior from Carroll, is hitting at a .473 clip this
season for the Beavers. Photo courtesy of BVU
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 03/27/2019 - 10:07am
Outfielder feels team has something to prove this season
BY TIM GALLAGHER
BVU Assistant Director of Communications
After playing baseball since he could walk, Peyton Renning has come to realize it’s a game of failure. A hitter, for example, is a huge success if he reaches base three times out of 10. That means he’s likely failed the other seven times.
