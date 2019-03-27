BVU drops pair after taking opener at Simpson

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 03/27/2019 - 10:12am
Errors, home runs hurt Beavers in sweep
Buena Vista was going after a series win to begin American Rivers Conference play after taking last Friday’s opener at Simpson College, but the Beavers were plagued by six errors in last Saturday’s opener and a pair of home runs in the nightcap as they fell by scores of 8-5 and 9-7.
