BVU’S HISTORICAL SOFTBALL EVENT SPOILED BY SAINT BENEDICT

Buena Vista’s Carlee Guyett fields the throw as Saint Benedict’s Claire
Boatman runs toward the plate during their game last Saturday. TIMES
photo by JAMIE KNAPP

BVU’S HISTORICAL SOFTBALL EVENT SPOILED BY SAINT BENEDICT

clare@stormlake.com's picture
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Wed, 03/27/2019 - 10:10am

Beavers swept in first games played on campus

Buena Vista hit four home runs on the day, but that power surge wasn’t enough as Saint Benedict spoiled the home opener for the Beavers with a doubleheader sweep by scores of 8-3 and 8-4.

The event was historical as they were the first softball games ever played on the campus of BVU.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.