BV DECLARED ‘DISASTER’ FROM FLOODING

A still image from drone video recorded by the Buena Vista County
Sheriff’s Office shows flooding throughout the county, including this
spot at the intersection of 510th Street and M50 (two miles north of
Highway 3, northeast of Storm Lake).
on Wed, 03/27/2019 - 9:14am
Up to $6M needed just for lost gravel
BY DOLORES CULLEN
Buena Vista is one of 56 Iowa counties included in a federal major disaster declaration approved last Saturday. BV’s surrounding counties Sac, Clay, Pocahontas and Cherokee are also on the list.
According to Engineer Bret Wilkinson, BV County roads were granted from $70,000-$80,000 last year and he estimates up to 10 times that much will be received this spring.
