BV DECLARED ‘DISASTER’ FROM FLOODING

Up to $6M needed just for lost gravel

BY DOLORES CULLEN

Buena Vista is one of 56 Iowa counties included in a federal major disaster declaration approved last Saturday. BV’s surrounding counties Sac, Clay, Pocahontas and Cherokee are also on the list.

According to Engineer Bret Wilkinson, BV County roads were granted from $70,000-$80,000 last year and he estimates up to 10 times that much will be received this spring.