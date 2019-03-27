Bee keeper shares recipes featuring honey

MY FAVORITE RECIPES

BY MARY CULLEN

“I paint pictures and I like causes,” Beth Winterhof of Aurelia commented.

Beth also works on flipping houses and does bookkeeping for their farm.

Beth’s husband, Russ, farms near Aurelia; he raises turkeys, crops and hogs.

The Winterhofs have three sons: Nathan and his wife Sara live in San Jose with their two kids, Gabriel and Pfeifer, Ehren and Karen live with their daughter Elizabeth in Minneapolis; Philip lives in Aurelia.

One of Beth’s causes is raising bees.