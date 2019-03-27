Adorable cats looking for homes

Anyone looking to adopt a cat has three nice ones to choose from at Lake Animal Hospital. They have all their shots and are spayed or neutered. Adoption fee is $100. From left: Boo, a young black male; Lily, a female dark gray tiger, five-to six-months-old; and Leelee, a young female white and brown tiger.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.