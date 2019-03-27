‘Red flag’ law a mockery of our Constitution

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) announced that the Senate Judiciary Committee was scheduled to begin conducting hearings Tuesday, March 26, on Senate Bill, the Extreme Risk Protection Order and Violence Prevention Act of 2019 – otherwise known as a national “red flag” gun confiscation bill. The bill was introduced in the Senate by Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) If this gun confiscation bill passes the U.S. Senate, it will most certainly pass the Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives, and President Donald Trump absolutely WILL sign it into law.

The GOP faithful are mostly in denial about what Donald Trump and many Republican senators are up to. They refuse to acknowledge that Trump, Graham, Rubio, et. al are about to enact a gun confiscation bill that rivals anything in Nazi Germany or Stalin’s Russia. If SB 7 becomes law, no gun owner (and that means you) will be protected from the seizure of their firearms. It will not matter that they have never even threatened to commit a crime. And they won’t even realize that it’s happening until the SWAT team bangs on their door at 5 a.m. to seize their guns.

“Red flag” gun confiscation laws violate every principle of liberty upon which our country was founded. There is no due process associated with “red flag” laws. A judge’s order to seize the firearms from an American citizen who has not been accused of a crime, charged with a crime, or convicted of a crime – based on the accusation of a single individual is anything but due process.

“Red flag” laws turn the Bill of Rights and the fundamental legal doctrine that a man is innocent until proven guilty completely upside down. “Red flag” laws are a mockery to every constitutional principle of liberty since the Magna Carta. Seizing a citizen’s firearms by force (and thereby rendering him defenseless) without a crime being made – is old-fashioned tyranny. Such an act presumes a person is guilty until proven innocent.

The implementation of “red flag” laws (at any level) is unconscionable and totally unacceptable. And I am here to warn you that there are millions of Americans who will never submit to such oppression. None of us wants to see acts of violence committed against law enforcement personnel in America, but when law enforcers begin carrying out these draconian “red flag” laws, they will begin lighting the matches of resistance in the hearts of freedom-loving people in this country like hasn’t been seen in over 150 years.

At what point do the American people come to believe that their elected representatives truly do NOT wish to honor their oath to the Constitution or behave in a manner that truly honors America’s Second Amendment and the heritage of liberty that we all share as Americans? At what point do we Americans lose all respect for our civil magistrates and peace officers? For many Americans, that point will come when policemen bang on their doors at 5 a.m. and attempt to seize their guns.

Do we not realize that every single instance of an innocent person being subjected to a “red flag” gun confiscation order will only magnify and strengthen the resentment and animosity in the hearts of the community against these laws – and against the ones who are creating and implementing them? Do we not understand that this is a powder keg that could explode into all-out rebellion at any time? Do we want that? I don’t want that! I don’t want that for my wife and me, my children and grandchildren, my friends or my community.

“Red flag” laws are on the wrong side of history, the wrong side of our Constitution, the wrong side of liberty and on the wrong side of the laws of God.

JIM TREAT

Storm Lake

CALL to oppose SENATE BILL 7

“Red Flag” Gun Confiscation Orders

The “Take the Guns First” Bill

Senator Grassley: 202-224-3744

Senator Ernst: 202-224-3254

Congressman King: 202-225-4426