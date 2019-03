Dwayne R. Ehlers, 86, of Alta died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will take place Thursday, March 28, at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Storm Lake. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will take place Wednesday, March 27, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.