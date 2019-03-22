What’s Cooking

St. Mary’s School

Monday: Chicken and gravy over mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and apples

Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese on bun, green beans, garden salad and pineapple

Wednesday: Super nachos, beans, corn salsa, carrots and peaches

Thursday: Pig in a blanket, beans, corn and applesauce

Dinner Date

Monday: Meatloaf, roasted red potatoes, brussel sprouts with cranberries and cinnamon apples with crunchy top

Tuesday: Chicken and noodle casserole, beets, plums, oatmeal raisin bar and orange juice