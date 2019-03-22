What’s Cooking

St. Mary’s School
Monday: Chicken and gravy over mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and apples
Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese on bun, green beans, garden salad and pineapple
Wednesday: Super nachos, beans, corn salsa, carrots and peaches
Thursday: Pig in a blanket, beans, corn and applesauce
Dinner Date
Monday: Meatloaf, roasted red potatoes, brussel sprouts with cranberries and cinnamon apples with crunchy top
Tuesday: Chicken and noodle casserole, beets, plums, oatmeal raisin bar and orange juice
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.