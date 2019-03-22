United Health Clinic expands behavioral health program

The behavioral health team is, left to right: Michaela Beaver, Steve Tjaden
and Lori Stanton. Times photo by Dolores Cullen
Steve Tjaden joins staff
BY DOLORES CULLEN
Behavioral Health at United Community Heath Center is growing.
Steve Tjaden has joined the staff of two as a behavioral health therapist.
“It’s a matter of identifying need,” says director of the program Nurse Practitioner Michaela Beaver. “There’s a huge need to have a therapist in general and this enables people who lack resources to access help.”
