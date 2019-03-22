Area students took home awards at the 2019 Twin Lakes Conference Art Show held Tuesday, March 12 at Iowa Central Community College.

Newell-Fonda

Mariah Raveling, “One Day at a Time,” Creative Excellence Award; Kasey Paredes, “Lifting Spirits,” Drawing; Mariana Gonzalez, “Interdimensional Unity,” Painting; Bradyn Mack, “Restrained,” Honorable Mention.

Alta-Aurelia

Clarice Brechwald, “Midnight Luster,” Pastels; Clarice Brechwald, “Arthurian Legends,” Honorable Mention.

Sioux Central

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.