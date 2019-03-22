SM students attend speech festival

Two Storm Lake St. Mary’s High School students will participate in the prestigious Iowa High School State Speech festival in the performing category in Cedar Falls at the University of Northern Iowa on March 25. Senior Alondra Meléndez will perform in the Literary Program category and freshman Logan Merten will perform in the storytelling category. Deb Peters is the head coach and she is assisted by Susan Slagle Boyd and Matthew Marroquin. Speech, drama and fine arts are just some of the activities that St. Mary’s High School students can participate in outside of the classroom.

