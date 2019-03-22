SL school levy down

Storm Lake School Administration is proposing a total tax levy of $15.47 per $1,000, a five-cent decrease from last year’s budget.

Supt. Stacey Cole and Board Secretary Trudy Pedersen unveiled the rate during the school board’s annual budget presentation Wednesday night. The decrease almost leaves the overall levy unchanged, Cole said.

“It’s less than a percent change overall,” Cole said. “It’s basically the same as last year’s budget.”

School administration proposed a percentage-point increase in the income surtax (3% to 4%) to offset the property tax asking.