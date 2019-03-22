Remembering the blizzard of ’75

BY RICH CRAWFORD

We appreciate your thorough coverage of the blizzard of 2019 in Feb. 27 edition, including the pictures and Scott Bonebrake’s reference to the blizzard of 1975. During that earlier memorable storm we lived on our acreage 1.5 miles west of Alta on Hwy. 7. As we recall, we could say we had multiple severe blizzards that winter, or you could say we had one continuous storm Jan. 10 to March 27.

The first of these blizzards began about noon on Friday of the second week of January. I spent the morning in my small IBM office in the Yon Building on East Fifth Street and calling on a few local customers. As the storm intensified, I drove west on Hwy. 7 heading for home about 1 p.m., and that was an hour or two too late. My car was stuck in the middle of the road in front of Storm Lake Bowl.

I called for help on my CB radio, and the message was passed on to Peterson Motors. Al Tobin filled a number of roles for Petersons, from the motorcycle shop to auto sales. That day he drove the tow truck, and pulled me backwards out of the drift. We parked my car in the Assembly of God parking lot and I climbed in the truck with Al. He and I helped a few other folks in stalled cars, and then I went home with Al to his place on West Eighth Street. I remained there until Sunday when a group of snowmobile riders from Alta arrived to transport me home. Fortunately, Al and I are about the same size so he could loan me some clothes for the weekend and the ride home. My only clothes on Friday included my blue IBM business suit and overcoat.

Reba and the kids were glad to see these snowmobiles coming up the driveway, since she was in no shape to shovel out herself. She was seven months pregnant at the time, and home with Tony, age four, and Kari, 15 months.

Two months later the second — and even larger — blast of this winter hit on March 26. I was out of town taking a Sac City customer of IBM to Sioux City for an equipment demonstration and then back to Sac City. Reba picked up Tony from nursery school by noon and upon returning home found the path she’d taken exiting our acreage 30 minutes earlier was totally blown in. She left Tony and Kari in our ’67 Charger part way up the rural driveway and began shoveling a path toward the house. When Tony honked the horn 10 minutes later, she looked back to see her tracks already covered. Realizing the futility of her situation — nine months pregnant, out in the country, with two small children in the car — she put the shovel back in the trunk and retrieved a few clothes and toothbrushes from the house. She backed the Charger all the way down the driveway to Hwy. 7 and pondered what port to seek out in the storm. We had contracted with Bill and Kathy Landgraf of the Palace Motel to act as an answering serviced for IBM, so Reba elected to drive the eight or more miles east and find a warm room at the motel.

While en route back to Sac City, I checked in with Bill and Kathy for my calls. Along with the other messages, they informed me that my wife andkids were in a room at the motel. An hour later, as Reba recalls, she saw my car drive past the window of the motel room and felt her first labor pain. When I stepped in to the room, her greeting was, “Don’t take off your coat; we’re going to the hospital.”

We phoned Walt and Bonnie Wilbur, good friends who lived at corner of East Fourth and Russell, and told them of our situation. Minutes later they met us at the curb, accepting Tony and Kari from our arms in the storm, and Reba and I drove on to the hospital on West Fifth Street. Two hours later these kids had a baby sister named Katie.

But that’s not the end of the adventure. When I returned home on the 27th after catching a few hours of sleep at the Palace Motel room, the power was off at our rural Alta home. Jack and Alice Diischer, our neighbors across Hwy. 7, had a backup generator for their home, and invited me to bunk there until the power came back on. That took two or three days, so Reba just stayed at the hospital a day longer than planned. I don’t recall the health insurance company having any problem with that extra day.

Tony and Kari went on to graduate from Alta High School, while Katie transferred to Storm Lake for her final two years in order to take more foreign language courses in the larger school and at Buena Vista College. Tony earned an engineering degree at Dordt College, and Kari and Kate each have master’s degrees. All three now are now successful in their careers here in Jefferson County, Colo. When Tony, the last of the three to move west, made that decision during the Great Recession of 2008, their mother and I began to look at that possibility, too. In 2009 my fourth career as a land rights consultant on wind, solar and transmission line projects, allowed me to work almost anywhere. Reba had built up a faithful clientele at “Aunt Reba’s Bed & Breakfast & Horse Motel.” That made it even tougher to leave Iowa. We still subscribe to the Times to keep track of our friends, and get back to Storm Lake when we can, sometimes taking in the Star Spangled Spectacular.

But we’ll never forget the blizzard of ’75. Here in Colorado we experienced something very close to that last week, with 12” to 24” of new snow along with sustained winds well over 60 mph. Yes, we appreciate the training we received in Iowa in 1975. We’re still digging out, as witnessed by the attached photo.

Rich Crawford and his wife, Reba, reside in Littleton, Colo.