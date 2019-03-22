More numbers to allow SL girls track to be more competitive

Storm Lake’s Emma Kenkel (right) and Rowan Kolpin duel Spencer’s
Katelyn Nissen during the 60 meter dash in the Lakes Conference
indoor track and field meet last Tuesday at BVU. TIMES photo by
JAMIE KNAPP
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 03/22/2019 - 10:25am
Tornadoes see a big increase from year ago
By JAMIE KNAPP
Numbers are imperative to have in track and field. It allows a team to compete for places in meets and provides it with depth.
Storm Lake will have a big increase in numbers for this year’s girls track and field season. The Tornadoes have 35 girls out this season, which is a big increase from year’s past.
