Ridge View Mock Trial team competed in Mason City on March 7. Members of the team include, front row, L-R: Audrey Kalin, Cassie Allen and Katlyn Wise. Back: Austin Hansen, Kael Wiese, Logan Pickhinke, Jordan Grothe and Emilie Sawatsky. Coaches are Steve Pickhinke and Carmen Koth. Attorney coaches are David Jennett and John Murray. Ridge View placed second out of 12 teams and will move on to the State Mock Trial competition on April 4-6.

