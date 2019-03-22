Mavis Stoner, 90, of Peterson died at her home on March 19, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 25, at United Methodist Church in Peterson. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery in Peterson. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 24 from 2-4 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Peterson.

Memorials may be made to Sioux Central Backpack Program, St. Jude’s Children Hospital or United Methodist Church of Peterson. Warner Funeral Home of Peterson is in charge of arrangements.