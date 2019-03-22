It’s calving time!

Bryce Widman continues his family’s tradition of raising cattle near
Storm Lake. It’s calving season. Times photos by Dolores Cullen


FARM TIMES
Widman carries on the family tradition
BY DOLORES CULLEN
Calving season is winding down and Bryce Widman is watching the Black Angus cows like a hawk. Sixty head casually munch corn stalks on the place across from the old Hayes School on the south side of the lake.
