GK Storm to perform at state meet this weekend

GK Storm gymnasts in levels Bronze, Silver and Gold travel to Cedar Rapids this weekend to compete with other gymnasts from all over the state. This is a great honor and earned throughout the meet season by attaining specific qualifying scores along with competing the necessary skills in their levels. Those who obtain a specific all-around score at the state meet will advance to the Xcel Region 4 meet in Minneapolis at the end of April. GK Storm will be graduating senior gymnast Hailey Reimers this year.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.