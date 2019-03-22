Galva aronia berries go to school

Head cook Tracy Whetstone mixes aronia berries
raised by Galva growers Joel and Wendy Vohs with
apples for a new dessert being served at Storm Lake
Community Schools, apple berry crisp. The dessert
debuted on the menu for National Ag Day.


Berries team up with apples in dessert
On National Ag Day, students at Storm Lake Community School District were the ones enjoying the fruits of a local farmer’s labor.
Aronia berries raised by Galva growers Joel and Wendy Vohs were the star of a new dessert, apple berry crisp, that debuted on the school district’s lunch menu Thursday, March 14.
