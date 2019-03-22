Four Tornadoes to All State

Congratulations to the Tornado Individual Speech team and their nominations to the All State Festival at the University of Northern Iowa on March 25. Students considered outstanding include: Zack Brown, double-nominated for Storytelling and Improv; Grant Gasner, double-nominated for Storytelling and Poetry; Carol Grace Riner, nominated in Spontaneous Speaking; and Beatriz Leiva (inset), nominated in Literary Program.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.