Fareway welcomes Williams

Fareway welcomes Jason Williams (right), the new store manager, set to start work Monday. Jason is originally from Carroll and he comes to Storm Lake from Greenfield. He and his wife Angie will soon be moving to The City Beautiful. Above: Departing manager Bryan Baumhover hands the keys to his successor. A farewell party for Bryan is set for Sunday at Lake Avenue Lounge from 1-4 p.m. TIMES photo by WHITNEY ROBINSON

