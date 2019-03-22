Durham to work on more housing in Storm Lake

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 03/22/2019 - 9:51am
State housing finance director working to see what she can do
Iowa Finance Authority Director Debi Durham is expected to visit Storm Lake late next month in an attempt to boost city housing stock.
Durham’s assistant, Melanie King, told The Storm Lake Times on Wednesday that Durham is expected to discuss housing issues, and possibly, tax credits and other legislative changes to address housing shortages in rural areas.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.